SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 624.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $587.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.23 and a 200-day moving average of $554.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $461.66 and a twelve month high of $609.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

