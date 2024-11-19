Sphere 3D’s (ANY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.37 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

