SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $34.56 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

