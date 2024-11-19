St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,153 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

