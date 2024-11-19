Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $707.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $51,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,654.55. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $31,918.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,185.36. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,454 shares of company stock valued at $225,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

