Swiss National Bank Has $116.77 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $116,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $134.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.70 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

