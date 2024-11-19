Swiss National Bank Has $81.95 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $81,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.