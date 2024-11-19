Swiss National Bank Purchases 58,500 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $96,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

