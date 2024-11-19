Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $113,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.6 %

Humana stock opened at $271.35 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.