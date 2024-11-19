Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $124,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

