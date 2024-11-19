Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $240.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $189.02. Approximately 2,447,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,351,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,820.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 483,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,664 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

