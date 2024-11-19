Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.49, but opened at $201.30. Talen Energy shares last traded at $208.05, with a volume of 50,326 shares.

TLN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

