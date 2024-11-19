Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.13.

TECK.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$64.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.08 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.64.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

