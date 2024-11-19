Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

