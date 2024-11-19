The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

