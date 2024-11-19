The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,716,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,382,692.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. The trade was a 58.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

