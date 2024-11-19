The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

