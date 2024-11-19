The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $256.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $263.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

