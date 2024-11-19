The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $20.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,446,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

