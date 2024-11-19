Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $64,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

