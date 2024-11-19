Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 616,518 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $51,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

