Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,462,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohu were worth $37,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cohu by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

