Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $59.01 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $59,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,887.40. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.