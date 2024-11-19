Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.