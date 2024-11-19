Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Booking Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,017.78 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,384.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,002.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

