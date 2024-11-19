Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 335,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE APH opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.