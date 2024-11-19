TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 294,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

