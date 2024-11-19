TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYEM opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

