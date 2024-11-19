TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 148.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

