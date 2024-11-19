Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Samsara Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IOT opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Samsara has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,354.24. This represents a 60.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,594.56. The trade was a 60.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,708,307 shares of company stock worth $78,039,972. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

