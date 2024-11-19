UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 839,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 8.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $209,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

