UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 140.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

