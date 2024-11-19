Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Valvoline declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

