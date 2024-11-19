Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.50 and a twelve month high of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

