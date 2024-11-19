Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.23 and a 1 year high of $279.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

