Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

