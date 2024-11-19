Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10,878.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 554,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $27,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

