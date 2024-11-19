Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires 12,942 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

