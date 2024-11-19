Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF makes up 1.8% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,172 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

