Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

