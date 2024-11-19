Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.