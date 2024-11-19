W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 66,144 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after acquiring an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,622,000 after purchasing an additional 176,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.17 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

