W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 341 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.1% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.