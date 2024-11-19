Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE GDO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

