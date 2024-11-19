Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 134,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $183.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
