Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CRH by 9.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $102.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

