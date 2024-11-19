Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

