Windle Wealth LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Windle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 3.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

