Windle Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Windle Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $85,221,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 538,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after buying an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the period.

Shares of GBTC opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

