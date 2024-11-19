Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $229.50 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

